Jail for stand-off man whose car got airborne speeding off from police

A man involved in a string of offences linked to domestic violence and driving has suffered a "significant downturn" in his life as a result of drugs, a court has heard.
Benjamin Quigley is set to be released from custody after being sentenced for offences dating back as far as 2022.
Quigley made threats while at his partner's Waratah Way home in Wodonga on December 11, 2022.
His partner abused police when they attended to arrest Quigley on February 20, 2023.
The Wodonga court had previously heard McGregor's hostility and aggression delayed police from entering, which gave time to climb into a roof space.
He was high on GHB and smashed his head through roof tiles before jumping onto a car port and into nearby Tooley's Park, where he was arrested.
There is a dispute about whether Quigley was Tasered by police, or if he fell, with police arguing that a deployed Taser didn't actually impact his body.
He was hospitalised but was again spotted by Wodonga police at the Suds City Car Wash on Anzac Parade on August 20, 2023.
"Get f---ed," he yelled out to police before "furiously" driving off.
The Mitsubishi Outlander he was in became airborne due to his speed.
Quigley had a stand-off with Albury police on the roof of the Albury Burvale Motor Inn about a week later.
After being jailed for that offending in NSW, Quigley was sent back to Victoria and sought bail last December, which was granted.
"I won't let you down your honour," he told Magistrate Peter Dunn.
Despite the promise, he breached bail, and was later arrested and remanded.
Quigley spent 105 days in custody before being sentenced by the same magistrate in Wodonga court on April 18.
Mr Dunn said all right thinking people condemned domestic violence, and noted drugs had caused major issues in Quigley's life.
He imposed a jail term of four months, less the time already served.
Quigley will undergo treatment for drugs and alcohol and mental health issues as directed for the next 18 motnhs.
