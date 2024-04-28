The Border Mail
Jail for stand-off man whose car got airborne speeding off from police

April 29 2024 - 4:30am
Benjamin Quigley during his motel rooftop stand-off with police in Albury on September 5 last year. File photo
A man involved in a string of offences linked to domestic violence and driving has suffered a "significant downturn" in his life as a result of drugs, a court has heard.

