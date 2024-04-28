Tenant owes $20,907, 'emphatically' refuses to pay rent or leave North East home

The owner of a Benalla home has been unable to evict a tenant who owes more than $20,000 and hasn't paid rent since January 20 last year.
A long-running bid by the owner of 26 Benson Street to get rid of renter Lena Annika Anderson has returned to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal on April 19.
Despite being ordered at VCAT to vacate, Anderson has appealed the decision.
The development is the latest in a lengthy process.
Owner David Sharpe first served a notice to vacate on her in November 2021 followed by a second in October 2022.
Anderson was ordered by VCAT to leave the home on March 24 last year and pay the $3880 owed to Mr Sharpe.
That figure had blown out to $20,907 as of April this year - nearly 60 weeks of owed rent at the owner's present rate of $350 per week.
Anderson says there are issues with the home that need fixing, and she won't pay any rent at all until the issues are fixed.
VCAT heard that despite Anderson being ordered in March last year to pay the originally owed sum of $3880, that cash hasn't been handed over.
"She offered no explanation or justification for having failed to comply with the tribunal's order," VCAT deputy president Lindsay Warren said.
"The payment of rent is a fundamental obligation of a renter.
"Ms Anderson submitted that she was not required to pay the required rent, or any rent at all, as the premises did not comply with the minimum rental standards.
"The non-payment of rent by Ms Anderson is not trivial."
There has been a stand-off between Anderson and VCAT, who says she will not accept any order that makes her pay any rent to the owner until repairs are carried out.
"I will not pay rent, and I will say that quite emphatically right now, until all the urgent repairs are completed," Anderson told the tribunal.
"But once they are completed, I will be able to pay rent."
Mr Warren said that was not legal.
"There is no legal basis for a renter to withhold rent where repairs have been requested but not yet carried out," he said.
Anderson claimed VCAT had been "deliberately manipulating judicial processes" to ensure she was evicted.
"Ms Anderson did not offer a scintilla of evidence to support any of her allegations against the tribunal," Mr Warren said.
"The allegations by Ms Anderson are outrageous, unfounded and bordered on contempt in the face of the tribunal."
The latest orders made on April 19 demanded Anderson be evicted on that date.
She was also ordered to pay the nearly $21,000 owed to the owner.
Mr Warren noted that the tenant could be forcibly removed from the premises by a police officer.
Yet that decision has already been appealed to the higher court.
The matter is listed in the Supreme Court on May 1.
