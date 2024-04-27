Mother one of two dead as light aircraft crashes at Mount Beauty

UPDATE: A Melbourne mother has been named as one of two people killed after a powered glider crashed at Mount Beauty.
Kate Callingham, 39, died when the light aircraft crashed on Saturday afternoon, her family confirmed in a statement.
Ms Callingham was described as a "beloved partner, mother, daughter and friend, and a keen-minded leader in the arts and cultural life in Melbourne".
EARLIER: Two people have died during an aircraft crash at Mount Beauty on Saturday afternoon.
Police said it was understood the pair were flying over Embankment Drive when the aircraft crashed about 1.45pm on April 27.
The yet-to-be formally identified pilot and passenger both died at the scene. The pair were the only occupants of the aircraft.
CFA District 24 assistant chief fire officer Brett Myers said the scene was attended by police, ambulance and CFA crews.
"It appears that the aircraft, a glider, has run short of the airstrip," Mr Myers said. "But we're still not exactly sure as to how or why that has occurred.
"That will be part of an ongoing investigation to determine exactly what has occurred here.
"Those at the scene now are waiting for the coroner's office to attend for the two deceased."
Ambulance Victoria said paramedics responded with significant resources dispatched to the scene including Advanced Life Support (ALS) paramedics, Mobile Intensive Care Ambulance (MICA) paramedics and an air ambulance.
"It's obviously a very tragic outcome, not just for the two deceased and their family and friends, but also for all of those emergency services that attended here today," Mr Myers said.
"Police will prepare a report for the coroner; the scene here is very sombre, it's a tragic thing to happen."
