'We knew we would see where we're sitting': Bulldogs, Demons on a roll

Lockhart and Jindera have emerged as early leaders in the A-grade Hume netball competition after remaining the only undefeated sides after three rounds.
The Bulldogs handed the Tigers their first loss since 2022 after toppling last season's undefeated premiers 39-44 at Osborne.
While at Rand, the Demons got the better of the Giants 38-44 in what was a closely fought contest, with the home side getting within three goals in the last quarter.
All four sides had won their first two games this season heading into the round three encounters.
Lockhart had a slightly different line-up with Hannah Keely and Sarah Anderson absent, while former Coolamon netballer Taylor Carr made her A-grade debut for the club.
"She just fit in perfectly," Demons' coach Bec Mathews said.
"Last year we couldn't win those close ones, so it felt so good to be able to win that close one."
The Giants are shaping up as big improvers after finishing 11th last season, while the Demons finished outside the finals race in eighth spot.
However, after a strong start, the side has a newfound confidence.
"We're really happy with our start having three wins on the board, it's amazing," Mathews said.
"Coming into the game (against Giants), we knew we would see where we were sitting, and to have that win, it just really puts us in good shape for the coming weeks."
In other results, Billabong Crows defeated Murray Magpies 82-36, Holbrook toppled CDHBU 54-8, Howlong got the better of BB Saints 52-35 and Henty was too strong for Culcairn, 60-22.
