The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

'We knew we would see where we're sitting': Bulldogs, Demons on a roll

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
Updated April 28 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 2:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lockhart playing coach Bec Mathews has praised the Demons for their strong start to the season following three consecutive victories. File picture by Mark Jesser.
Lockhart playing coach Bec Mathews has praised the Demons for their strong start to the season following three consecutive victories. File picture by Mark Jesser.

Lockhart and Jindera have emerged as early leaders in the A-grade Hume netball competition after remaining the only undefeated sides after three rounds.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.