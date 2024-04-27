Swans starting strong, but coach believes best could still be yet to come

Chiltern continues to build a reputation as a side to watch this season after toppling Thurgoona in round four of the Tallangatta and District League.
The Swans managed a 52-31 victory in front of a home crowd on Saturday.
Ella Vandermeer was consistent in centre across the four quarters, while goal shooter Zoe Rae remained composed under the ring.
"We played really well all together as a team and were able to grind out four good quarters, which I was really happy with," Swans' playing coach Georgia Thomas said.
"It was a really good team performance."
The Swans have added a number of new inclusions this season, including Vandermeer, Jess Porter, Ruby Gillard and Brigitte Murphy, while retaining the bulk of their core group from last year.
"It's a really good group of girls and we're gelling really nicely together," Thomas said.
"It's good to be friends off the court and then be on the court together playing a good game of netball."
Chiltern has so far won three of its four encounters, falling to three-time reigning premiers Kiewa-Sandy Creek by four goals in round two.
However, after leading at the first two breaks of that clash, Thomas admits the side was able to build confidence from their efforts.
"It was disappointing that we couldn't hold on, but it was round two and we'll only get better throughout the year as we start gelling better and working harder," she said.
The Swans now face another tough task as they go head-to-head with the undefeated Hoppers next round.
It marked the Bulldogs' first loss of the season after toppling Wodonga Saints, Rutherglen and Yackandandah.
