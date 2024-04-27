The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Swans starting strong, but coach believes best could still be yet to come

Georgia Smith
By Georgia Smith
April 27 2024 - 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chiltern playing coach Georgia Thomas said she was pleased with her side's efforts following the round four victory against the Bulldogs. File picture by James Wiltshire.
Chiltern playing coach Georgia Thomas said she was pleased with her side's efforts following the round four victory against the Bulldogs. File picture by James Wiltshire.

Chiltern continues to build a reputation as a side to watch this season after toppling Thurgoona in round four of the Tallangatta and District League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Georgia Smith

Georgia Smith

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.