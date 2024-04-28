One of the league's best players suffers a Jones fracture in his foot

Wangaratta's Brad Melville suffered a fractured foot in Saturday's win over Myrtleford.
Melville has a Jones fracture - the fifth metatarsal bone, which joins the pinkie toe to the base of the foot.
"I'll be in a moon boot for three weeks and then they will reassess and see if I need surgery, they don't know if it will heal properly," he said on Sunday.
"It's pretty painful, I can't put any pressure on it, I'll be sitting on the couch the next couple of days and hopefully the pain starts to go away a little bit."
The Border Mail spoke to Melville shortly after the home game.
"It was pretty sore in the first half and I took off in that last quarter and heard a bit of a crack," he said.
Melville returned full-time to the Pies this season after three seasons with Richmond in the VFL.
He featured in the best in the first two games, but missed the next two with a hamstring injury.
The hamstring complaint is unrelated to the foot issue.
With Cam Barrett out with an eye injury, Melville played off half-back and showed his composure with the ball.
But he still displayed his midfield-forward skills when he grabbed the ball out of traffic, looked for a team-mate and when there wasn't a better option, drilled a superb running goal from 48m.
Meanwhile, fellow gun Daniel Sharrock, who injured his knee against Yarrawonga the previous week, is still awaiting news.
"I saw a physio on Monday and got a referral and then had my scan on Tuesday and they said it was going to be 48 hours before I heard the result," he explained.
"However, it wasn't ready and obviously it was Anzac Day, so nobody was in the office and on Friday there was still no news, so I'm hoping to find out Monday."
And while Sharrock has no news yet, former AFL player Pat Naish has received contrasting news on the pectoral muscle injury he suffered against Wodonga on April 13.
"He's had a few consultations, a few said surgery and then others said not to worry about that, so we're hoping he might even be able to play within a month," Melville suggested.
The Pies have the league's worst injury toll and it could potentially torpedo their finals hopes after posting their first win against the Saints.
Doug Strang Medal winner Callum Moore also had ice on his left hamstring after the match.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.