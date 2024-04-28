'We are in active mourning': Border town unites against men's violence

A Murray River community is calling on men to step up and help stop the wave of domestic violence that has "claimed the lives of 31 women this year".
Following the recent death of a Cobram woman, townsfolk held a rally on Sunday, April 28, demanding change at a national and local level.
Police have alleged that John Torney, 39, intentionally caused injury to Emma Bates, 49, some time between April 20 and April 23.
Ms Bates was found dead in her Campbell Road home on April 23 at 2.15pm.
Rally organiser Ashleigh Ladgrove, a Cobram resident and survivor of domestic violence, said the community was still grieving her loss.
"We are in active mourning," she said.
"There's deep sadness, but there is also anger. We're very angry that there's been one woman dying every four days this year, and it's terrifying.
"(Ms Bates') family was there today. They were very quietly there in support of the memory of Emma, and they're angry themselves. It's not fair what's happened."
Ms Ladgrove said about 150 people attended the rally at Federation Park and heard survivors' stories.
She said women could not by themselves fix the problem - men must stand up.
"We're taking all these safety precautions, things like checking in with each other," she said.
"We are sharing our live locations to make sure that we're safe, but we're still dying at an alarming rate.
"It's not a woman's issue, it's a men's issue.
"We're tired, we're angry that we need men in our communities to step forward and take charge in challenging what's happening and challenge each other to make this stop."
Part of the No More: National Rally Against Violence, the protest coincided with 16 other marches held in regional and capital cities across the weekend.
Ms Ladgrove said on a national level, the community called for stricter responses to breaches of court-imposed intervention orders; on a community level, better access to services.
"What we heard from somebody today was that their abuser breached the IVO (intervention order) 17 times, and he's still not jailed, he's still walking," she said.
"The fact that we don't have harsher rules around IVOs and breaches is ridiculous.
"For us here in Cobram, it's about accessing services.
"We can reach out for support, but it's challenging with the services that are available; first of all because we're rural, but also because of the barriers with us being a cross-border town."
Support is available for those who might be distressed. Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732; Men's Referral Service 1300 776 491; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; National Elder Abuse 1800 ELDERHelp (1800 353 374)
