Bandits' coach's praise for two of his high profile players against Hawks

Albury Wodonga Bandits' imports Shawn Montague and Kevion Blaylock destroyed Illawarra Hawks in NBL1 on Saturday night.
Montague posted 25 points, while Blaylock racked up 24 and 12 rebounds in the 113-91 home win.
"I thought they really stepped up and were crucial to our success," delighted coach Matt Kowalczyk said.
"KB's (Blaylock) had some really big games but, with the team we've got, it's a really balanced team.
"We've got guys that can play, so they're (the imports) not always getting the big opportunities that they might on other teams, but they really took that opportunity."
The pair is playing as forwards.
"Shawn's an athlete, in transition he's one of the best players in the league, his ability to finish around the ring and above the ring is unmatched in this league, I think," Kowalczyk added.
"KB's playing a big man role for us, he's 6'6 (198cms) playing against 6'8 (203cms) and 6'9 (206cms), he's an undersized big man, his rebounding was really good."
Davo Hickey, who played for Illawarra Hawks in both the NBL and NBL1 last season, was also superb with a triple-double, clocking up 21 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists, while Mitchell Dance contributed 14 points.
The Bandits are now third in the East conference with a 5-1 record and host undefeated ladder leaders Maitland this Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Bandits' women restricted the Hawks to only 14 points in the second half.
The home team had a four-point lead at the main break, but kept the Hawks to only eight and six points in the third and fourth quarters respectively in claiming an 88-52 win.
Lauren Jackson was dynamic with 40 points and 12 rebounds, while Mikayla Pivec was also strong with 20 and 12 respectively.
The Bandits lead the competition with a 6-0 record.
