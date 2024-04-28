Woman got violent as she tried to resume affair with father of their son

A Wodonga woman who tried to rekindle a relationship with a man after his wife returned from overseas ultimately went to his house and assaulted him.
Wilondja Bahat Hortense grabbed the man by the back of his shirt and pushed him with both hands towards a gate at the West Albury house.
Hortense then walked up to him and pushed him again, to the shoulder, causing him to lose his balance and career into some bushes.
But Albury Local Court has heard the 25-year-old - who had a child to the victim during what had been an intermittent relationship - wasn't finished.
He grabbed hold of the side of the gate to try to stand back up, but Hortense continually pushed him back into the bushes.
Police said that when the man tried to stand up again, Hortense slapped his face.
"The accused continued to yell at the victim in pidgin English before putting their child in the car - (he) was only metres away from the whole incident - and leaving the location."
Police said one of the victim's two children also witnessed what took place, from the front door of the house, on March 7, 2024, just before 11am.
The victim attended Albury police station later that day to show them CCTV footage of the incident.
Hortense made full admissions when she presented herself to police the following day, and pleaded guilty to common assault.
The court heard that Hortense and the victim had been in a relationship for a couple months.
His wife returned to Australia two years ago.
"Once the wife's returned, there has been ongoing issues between the accused and victim with (Hortense) wanting to rekindle the relationship," police said.
Hortense cares for three children and, as someone who mainly speaks Swahili, was studying English at Wodonga TAFE.
Defence lawyer Glenn Moody told magistrate Sally McLaughlin that his client moved to Australia from the Democratic Republic of the Congo when she was 16.
She was "immediately" remorseful for her actions.
Ms McLaughlin described Hortense's offending as "a significant example of a common assault" given the number of times she pushed the victim.
Hortense was placed on a 14-month conditional release order, without conviction but requiring supervision to address her anger management issues.
