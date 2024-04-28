Blues forwards pack their guns to win a shootout against the Hoppers

Mitta United ensured Tallangatta's undefeated start to the season came to a screeching halt after a 28-point victory at Eskdale on Saturday.
The Blues moved inside the top-five after their 19.7 (121) to 14.9 (93) win in what proved to be a shootout in the mountains and crucial to both sides' finals aspirations.
In an ominous sign reigning premier Chiltern remains the only undefeated side after four rounds.
The home side were able to contain the Hoppers' two big in-form forwards in Kaine Parsons and James Breen who combined for four goals and their lowest tally so far this season.
The Hoppers still kicked a competitive score but with Nick Hynes booting five goals and Wodonga Raiders' recruit Tom Gibbs chiming in with four, the home side were able to prevail.
Adding further merit the Blues were still missing three of their best players in Morris medallist Jarrod Hodgkin alongside coach Luke Hodgkin and young gun Jett Smith.
They were thrashed by flag fancy Kiewa-Sandy Creek by 134-points without the star trio the previous week.
Blues coach Luke Hodgkin conceded it was an important win against the Hoppers who looked to have improved again this season after narrowly missing finals last year.
"I don't want to talk finals but it was an important win against a reasonable side that was undefeated and we were coming off a hefty loss," Hodgkin said.
"So it was satisfying to bounce back and it was probably our best four-quarter performance considering who was out and we controlled the match for most of the contest.
"They are not a bad side and fought back a few times but we were able to get the job done.
"It was a bit of a free-flowing contest which developed into a shootout and both sides were able to give their forwards plenty of opportunities.
"It was a bit unusual for us in some respects to be able to win that way."
Wodonga Raiders recruit Shane Munro was best on ground for the Mountain Men and his form this season will have a huge bearing on whether his side can return to finals for the first time since 2018.
Jesse Kennett, Liam Tobin, Gibbs, Hynes and Harry Schubert were also influential for the Blues.
Barton medallist Scott Spencer was back to his brilliant best for the Hoppers after a slow start to the season, while Joel O'Connell and Lachlan Brown also battled hard for the visitors.
Hodgkin revealed the Blues put a lot of homework into how to best curb the influence of Parsons and Breen.
"They are obviously two very good players and have been a key to the Hoppers' winning streak," he said.
"But I thought we had two good match-ups in Brendan Hodgkin and Liam Tobin and I was personally confident in the lead-up that those two boys could do the job.
"They kept the two big forwards to four goals which is a terrific effort if you look at the impact they have had so far this season and how damaging they have been."
Hodgkin expects to be sidelined for at least the next month with a fractured elbow.
Jarrod Hodgkin and Smith are also unlikely to return next weekend when the Blues travel to take on Wodonga Saints who alongside Dederang-Mt Beauty remain winless.
