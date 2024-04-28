Yarrawonga's Harry Wheeler has had a superb start to the season

Yarrawonga stand-in captain Harry Wheeler produced a blinding game in the 51-point away win over Corowa-Rutherglen on Sunday.
The Pigeons were missing a host of regulars, including Wheeler's older brother Willie (unavailable), ruck Lach Howe (rested) and Ryan Bruce (foot), but the skipper was dynamic with 29 touches in the 12.12 (84) to 4.9 (33) win.
The match also had a lovely moment with Jess Koopman playing his first senior game for the season.
Koopman was injured when a firework exploded during the club's grand final celebrations last September and was lucky to survive, suffering 18 facial fractures and serious burns.
He spent six days in an induced coma.
Koopman now wears special glasses to protect his eyes.
Wheeler was outstanding, with his 12 disposals in the first quarter setting up a hard fought 13-point lead, while Bailey Frauenfelder had nine touches and a goal off half-back, posting 27 for the game.
Perry Lewis-Smith also featured, Leigh Williams impressed, kicking 5.3, while Ned Pendergast was terrific in defence.
Corowa-Rutherglen wore its Indigenous jumper and former Melbourne player Neville Jetta, who racked up 159 games with Melbourne from 2009-2021, played for the club, kicking a goal and posting 12 disposals in a super final term, finishing with 24.
Neither team kicked a goal in the opening 11 minutes of the second term and the Roos certainly weren't helped when key forward Sam Dunstan suffered an ankle injury.
He battled on, but was unable to have an impact.
Yarrawonga led the inside 50s, 49 to 39, but the visitors gained the advantage with marks inside 50m, posting 21 to a handful.
However, the Roos won the final quarter, with Brady Morton, Jedd Longmire, Jordan Eyers and Darcy Hope playing strong games.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.