Spate of thefts from cars continues on Border, vehicles smashed during crimes

A spate of thefts from vehicles continues on the Border, with at least 10 cars targeted in the Wodonga area.
Thieves have tried door handles on cars in West Wodonga and Baranduda, and have smashed windows on some vehicles.
Albury officers have also responded to a string of incidents in the area, with video footage posted online showing a man peering into a car with a torch on multiple occasions.
The incidents have primarily occurred over the past two weekends.
Wodonga Detective Sergeant Justin Foots urged people to call 000 immediately while incidents were occurring.
"There was a series of thefts from cars last weekend and another series this weekend," he said.
"They seem to be active on the weekend as opposed to mid-week."
It appears that multiple people in one vehicle are active in Wodonga, and police can't rule out further groups of offenders.
Video footage in North Albury appears to show three people walking in the area.
"It's important people lock their cars and lock their houses," Detective Sergeant Foots said.
"If you see something suspicious, call 000, and only call the Police Assistance Line if there are no longer offenders on the scene.
"This has primarily been happening in West Wodonga and Baranduda."
Video footage from two homes was filmed in the vicinity of Yensch and Regina avenues, while others reported nearby incidents in Norris Park and North Albury.
One man in that footage appears to be the same person captured peering into cars in Hook Court in West Wodonga on April 27.
Meanwhile Wodonga police are investigating the theft of a distinctive blue Toyota from near a Wigg Street home.
The 2015 model Toyota 86 was reportedly stolen after a home burglary in which keys were taken on Saturday, April 27.
Also stolen from the home was a safe, three hard drives, the key to a Toyota Kluger, a large carving knife, a gold wedding ring, a passport, a fake plant and other items.
Anyone with information about any of the incidents can call 1800 333 000.
