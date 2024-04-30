The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List
Have Your Say

YOUR SAY: Parking fines un-Australian? How about breaking the law?

By Letters to the Editor
April 30 2024 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"It's one thing to label this act as un-Australian but it's another to break the law," a reader says in response to parking fines being issued near Albury Swim Centre on Anzac Day. Picture by Mark Jesser
"It's one thing to label this act as un-Australian but it's another to break the law," a reader says in response to parking fines being issued near Albury Swim Centre on Anzac Day. Picture by Mark Jesser

Well done to parking officer

Regarding the story in The Border Mail of the fines given in Albury for parking offences on Anzac Day causing outrage. Well, it's one thing to label this act as un-Australian but it's another to break the law. We are a society that is built on regulation and order so I say well done to the parking officer for upholding the rules. If we allow the "outrage" to win then it's a slippery slope to anarchy, think about it? Our world is being torn apart by this very fact that lots of people think they are above the law, forgetting we are a collective society where democracy rules. Democracy means the majority rules so those not willing to comply are in fact turning their back on our political system. Is this why we have increasing domestic violence, money scams, vandalism, theft and increasing road tolls? Is it because we think it's Australian to do these things? It is so easy to blame governments, councils and authorities but when is the individual responsible for their line of thinking and their subsequent actions and who it affects?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.