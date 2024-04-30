YOUR SAY: Parking fines un-Australian? How about breaking the law?

Regarding the story in The Border Mail of the fines given in Albury for parking offences on Anzac Day causing outrage. Well, it's one thing to label this act as un-Australian but it's another to break the law. We are a society that is built on regulation and order so I say well done to the parking officer for upholding the rules. If we allow the "outrage" to win then it's a slippery slope to anarchy, think about it? Our world is being torn apart by this very fact that lots of people think they are above the law, forgetting we are a collective society where democracy rules. Democracy means the majority rules so those not willing to comply are in fact turning their back on our political system. Is this why we have increasing domestic violence, money scams, vandalism, theft and increasing road tolls? Is it because we think it's Australian to do these things? It is so easy to blame governments, councils and authorities but when is the individual responsible for their line of thinking and their subsequent actions and who it affects?
The EPA's recent official cautions applied to Federation Council following illegal discharges of treated sewage effluent into the Murray River, which are not allowed under their Environment Protection Licence, calls for urgent action by Federation Council. Surely the first action needs to be to stop receiving further development applications that require connection to an already overloaded sewage treatment plant until such time as there is capacity to meet the legislative requirement to be able to supply essential services to any such development.
The power of major corporations like Dan Murphy's, Coles, Woolworths and Endeavour Group to be able to squeeze margins on wine and control choice off wine brands is not how wine should be presented or chosen by wine lovers. This should cause astute wine lovers to visit wineries and join wine clubs and back the family wineries and be part of the tourism that wineries create for regions. It also should cause wine lovers to shop at the independent boutique wine stores and the IGA wine shops that feature wine so well and complement those looking for wine with intriguing boutique choices and pairings with produce. The way the big chains are manipulating wine choices and price must be countered by wine drinkers who should be astute with selections and winery connections. The big chains will hurt the wine industry and lower its image and hurt regions who need the wineries for tourism and jobs and lifestyle. Regions need to value their wine industry far more.
