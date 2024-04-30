YOUR SAY: Parking fines un-Australian? How about breaking the law?

Regarding the story in The Border Mail of the fines given in Albury for parking offences on Anzac Day causing outrage. Well, it's one thing to label this act as un-Australian but it's another to break the law. We are a society that is built on regulation and order so I say well done to the parking officer for upholding the rules. If we allow the "outrage" to win then it's a slippery slope to anarchy, think about it? Our world is being torn apart by this very fact that lots of people think they are above the law, forgetting we are a collective society where democracy rules. Democracy means the majority rules so those not willing to comply are in fact turning their back on our political system. Is this why we have increasing domestic violence, money scams, vandalism, theft and increasing road tolls? Is it because we think it's Australian to do these things? It is so easy to blame governments, councils and authorities but when is the individual responsible for their line of thinking and their subsequent actions and who it affects?

