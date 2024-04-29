The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Illegal Anzac Day parkers slammed for 'putting lives at risk', abusing pool staff

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated April 29 2024 - 5:15pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vehicles illegally parked near the Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day. Picture supplied
Vehicles illegally parked near the Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day. Picture supplied

Albury Council has defended deploying a ranger to book people for parking illegally near Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.