Illegal Anzac Day parkers slammed for 'putting lives at risk', abusing pool staff

Albury Council has defended deploying a ranger to book people for parking illegally near Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day.
And patrons at the Albury Swim Centre said motorists who blocked emergency services vehicles from attending the centre were putting lives at risk.
Footy fans who received tickets after parking near the Albury Tigers Club on April 25 vented their fury online, accusing Albury Council of "opportunistic revenue raising" and being "un-Australian".
One regular swimmer at the centre who declined to be named said she had seen many cars parked in designated disabled parking spots without a permit, and blocking emergency access.
She said centre staff who tried to politely stop people parking illegally were "treated appallingly by some of the parkers" and abused.
"Some of these people who parked illegally don't realise the danger they're putting people in if an ambulance can't get access," the swimmer said.
"The council were just doing their job, they're just trying to assist in making the place safe for everybody.
"Someone could potentially die. How would they feel if it was their child or parent or elderly person who died because first attenders were blocked and took too long to treat someone in trouble?"
Albury Council said it had sent a ranger to attend the site after receiving complaints from members of the public.
"There were 16 parking fines issued for vehicles parked illegally outside the Albury Swim Centre on Anzac Day," the council's service leader engagement, Kate de Hennin said.
"Our ranger attended in response to a number of community complaints. A member of the ranger team is either at work or on call 365 days a year.
"The tickets were issued for disobeying a no-stopping zone (blocking emergency exits), stopping on/near a pedestrian crossing, stopping in a bus zone and disobeying a no parking sign. There were no disabled bay or overstay offences observed, as this is an untimed parking area.
"The issuing of fines is a mechanism for ensuring public safety and responsible driver behaviour, in this case in response to community safety concerns. The fines issued were consistent with those set by Revenue NSW."
The swimmer said staff at the centre had approached the football ground ticket box to try to alert people to move their vehicles
"When staff ran over to the football ticket box to have an announcement put over PA the details were taken by this person and people were warned cars will be towed or fined and will be given 30 minutes," the swimmer said.
"They were actually were given nearly two hours before the council were phoned on their emergency number.
"This was nothing to do with the Anzac Day march, it was all to do with so many people going to the footy and netball and there not being enough parking spaces.
"I commend the ranger who was called for doing the right thing, she deserves to be acknowledged for her responsibilities, not abused."
One resident who wrote to The Border Mail after news broke of the parking drama said: "If you were parked legally what's the problem? Just because it was Anzac Day doesn't mean you can park wherever you want. Stop whingeing."
Alligned Leisure, which manages Albury Swim Centre, has been contacted by The Border Mail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.