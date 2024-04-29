'Everyone has the right to feel safe': AFLNEB Umpires Group breaks silence

The AFLNEB Umpire Group is 'comfortable' the umpire was entitled to call a premature end to the round 2 clash between Murray Magpies and RWW Giants on April 20.
Players and club officials were left bewildered after the umpire decided to end the match at Urana Road Oval at the 18-minute mark of the last term.
There was plenty of speculation post-match about what led to the bizarre decision after the umpire failed to explain to club officials why he ended the match prematurely.
The decision didn't affect the result with the Giants well in control and leading 17.16 (118) to 9.7 (61).
However, one talking point post match was the impact the decision could have on percentage and goal kicking tallies.
The Border Mail has chosen not to name the umpire involved.
The AFLNEB Group released a statement after reviewing the umpire's bizarre decision.
"After reviewing the information received from the match, the umpire department is comfortable with the decision made on the day," the statement read.
"AFL North East Border will continue to work with all stakeholder groups, including the umpiring department and clubs, to ensure expectations and standards around behaviour are understood and events like what happened on April 20 don't escalate to the point where a game concludes early.
"Everyone involved in the game, including umpires, players, coaches, supporters and volunteers, has the right to feel safe and respected at the football.
"Umpires are an integral part of the game and the game needs more umpires to keep up with the demand in the region, so it's imperative umpires feel safe and respected while performing their roles."
