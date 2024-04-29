Firefighters called as MG torched near bike path in North Albury

Firefighters have extinguished a burning vehicle in North Albury.
Crews were called to Jackies Rest, near Annika Place, about 6.20am on Sunday, April 28.
A small light blue MG was torched near a bike path.
Firefighters spent about half-an-hour bringing the fire under control.
They stayed on scene until about 7.05am.
The incident is being investigated by police.
Anyone with information can call 1800 333 000.
A distinctive blue Toyota 86 was also stolen in West Wodonga at the weekend.
