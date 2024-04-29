Banned driver caught on drugs during Hume Highway police intercept

A banned driver has been caught driving on drugs and in possession of drugs during an Albury traffic stop.
Highway patrol members pulled over a Suzuki Swift on the Hume Highway on Sunday morning.
They stopped the vehicle about 8.25am during the April 28 incident.
Checks showed the 42-year-old driver was disqualified and a drug test was positive.
A search found drugs and drug paraphernalia.
The 42-year-old will face Albury Local Court on May 6 on charges of disqualified driving, drug possession and possessing equipment to administer a prohibited drug.
The intercept occurred during a police operation that saw 2196 infringements detected in the state's southern region, with 141 people caught driving on drugs and 49 people caught above the alcohol limit.
"During what has been a busy period on our roads with school holidays and the Anzac long weekend, unfortunately police are still seeing risky driving behaviour," Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden said.
"Those individuals who thought they could drink and drive without being caught have learnt the hard way this weekend.
"This is a timely reminder to have a plan B to make sure you return home safely.
"Whilst the Anzac Day operation may have concluded, police will continue proactive taskings to keep the community safe."
