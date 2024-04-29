Power smash long-standing hoodoo against Brookers and 'inject some self-belief'

CDHBU has smashed a long-standing hoodoo and underlined its September credentials after claiming the prized scalp of grand finalists Holbrook at Holbrook on Saturday.
The Power's stunning 8.6 (54) to 4.11 (35) victory was their first over the Brookers since 2016 and one of their biggest home and away victories in a decade.
There was plenty of hype coming out of the Power camp over the summer after an off-season recruiting blitz raised expectations that the merged identity could challenge for the flag.
The hype-meter rose another notch on the weekend with Power coach Kyle Docherty saying the upset victory would inject a huge dose of self-belief into his young playing group.
"It was a great day for the club," Docherty said.
"The reserves won by a point as well and apparently that's the first time both the seniors and reserves have both won on the same day at Holbrook since 2016.
"So it's been a long time coming.
"It was satisfying from a coaching perspective to produce our brand of footy and see some progress.
"It's been an interesting start to the season, in round 1 we played OK against Brock-Burrum but not great.
"Then against Osborne last weekend we played well in patches I thought.
"But against the Brookers it was a four-quarter performance, we started well and the most pleasing aspect of the win was our pressure.
"We just pressured the opposition really well which is a key component to any good side's team plan.
"I did say to the group after the match, that it was the club's biggest win during my time.
"We needed a big scalp and I think most league followers rate Osborne, Holbrook and Jindera as the likely top-three.
"If you want to play finals you need to beat the best and that was the message before the game.
"So it was a massive win in that regard and the type of win that instills a bit of belief within the playing group."
The Power were able to apply some early scoreboard pressure after heading to the quarter time huddle with a 20-point buffer after keeping the Brookers scoreless.
It was a margin that Patty Lavis, Jack Andison, Ethan Hanrahan and George Sandral ensured that the Brookers could never reel in.
In a good omen for the Power this year both Jarrod 'Chalky' Hanrahan and Paul 'Stumpy' Lavis played in the club's most recent flag in 2007 in the now defunct Coreen and district league.
They will be hoping their sons can emulate their deeds after Patty joined the Power this season from Lavington thirds and Ethan from Corowa-Rutherglen thirds last year.
Adding further merit to the win the Power were without star recruit Darcy Melksham who played for O&M powerhouse Wangaratta last season.
The Brookers may have played in the past two grand finals but there appears to be a few cracks in their armour this season if early results are any guide.
They were also stunned by Jindera in the opening round and have now lost two matches which is the same as last year during the home and away season.
Only eight players from the Brookers' 2022 premiership side and 11 from last year's grand final side played on the weekend.
