The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

North East man accused of stealing car and tools, police pursuit

BT
By Blair Thomson
April 29 2024 - 2:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Gapsted man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following North Wangaratta incidents. File photo
A Gapsted man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following North Wangaratta incidents. File photo

A Gapsted man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following North Wangaratta incidents.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.