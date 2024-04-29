North East man accused of stealing car and tools, police pursuit

A Gapsted man has been arrested and charged with multiple offences following North Wangaratta incidents.
The 31-year-old is accused of targeting a property near the Vine Hotel on April 18 or 19.
Keys to a Toyota Kluger were taken while the occupants slept and the car was stolen.
Power tools and a chainsaw were taken from a nearby property.
It's alleged the driver failed to stop for police.
The 31-year-old man was questioned by police on Monday, April 29.
He faces charges including aggravated burglary, car theft, and failing to stop a vehicle on police direction.
Police were seeking to remand the man in custody on Monday afternoon.
