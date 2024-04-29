The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Broken heart that will never heal': Family's pain over shotgun murder

By Wodonga Supreme Court
Updated April 29 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Benjamin Stiler, pictured during a 2018 arrest, has been in jail since January 2022 following the murder of Duwayne Johnson. File photo
Benjamin Stiler, pictured during a 2018 arrest, has been in jail since January 2022 following the murder of Duwayne Johnson. File photo

Family members of a man killed in a point blank shotgun murder in Wodonga have spoken of their devastation at losing the father-of-four.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.