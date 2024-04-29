House fire leads to drug and weapon seizure: Man charged

Weapons and a mixture of drugs, including MDMA and meth, were seized following a North Albury house fire last week.
About 5am on Thursday, April 25, emergency services were called to a vacant house on Ryan Road in North Albury following reports of a fire.
A fire appeared to have been sparked around the front entry and kitchen of the brick and weatherboard house.
Fuel was reportedly splashed on the front of the property before the fire.
Fire crews extinguished the blaze after about 90 minutes, and police established a crime scene and started an investigation.
Following inquiries, a Firearms and Prohibition Orders search was executed in Byron Street, North Albury, about 9am on Friday, April 26.
Police allegedly seized a knife, knuckle dusters, MDMA, cannabis seeds, buprenorphine, testosterone and methylamphetamine.
A 35-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Albury Police Station.
He was charged with two counts of possession or use of a prohibited weapon without a permit, two counts of possessing prohibited drugs, and use of prohibited weapons contrary to prohibition order.
He was refused bail to appear in Albury Local Court on Monday, April 29.
Investigations into the house fire continue.
