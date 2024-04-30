Border passengers react with dismay as 'shining star' Bonza falls

Albury travellers are clinging to hope embattled budget airline Bonza, which suspended services on Tuesday, will not nosedive.
At 8am on Tuesday Bonza chief executive officer Tim Jordan announced services would be suspended before the company entered into voluntary administration.
"Bonza has temporarily suspended services due to be operated today (Tuesday, April 30), as discussions are currently under way regarding the ongoing viability of the business," Mr Jordan said.
"We apologise to our customers who are impacted by this and we're working as quickly as possible to determine a way forward that ensures there is ongoing competition in the Australian domestic aviation market."
ASIC records on Tuesday afternoon showed the company appointed external administrators, named as Hall Chadwick.
When news broke of Bonza's plight, many Border residents expressed their dismay, with one finding herself and her family stranded on the Gold Coast.
"We came up to the Gold Coast for a wedding, there are five of us, and we were going to go back on Saturday with Bonza but they cancelled that," she said. "So we will be going back next Monday, fingers crossed."
"We just hope things will work out ... my daughter's meant to fly back tomorrow, she has to go back for work, but she hasn't heard a thing.
"She might have to book a ticket with another airline."
While many Border Mail readers also expressed their angst, some said hope was not lost.
"This will be devastating if they stop flights out of Albury," one wrote. "I hope governments help them."
Another said: "They have had to cut flights, but Albury has been a star performer for them ... don't stress until the whole story comes out."
Albury MP Justin Clancy said he was closely monitoring the situation.
"Today's sudden flight cancellations by Bonza Airlines are deeply concerning and will impact on a number of people in our community, especially those who have flown out and now find themselves stranded away from home," Mr Clancy said.
Federal Transport Minister Catherine King said she was confident other airlines would help Bonza passengers who had been left stranded.
"I am aware of reports of Bonza flights being cancelled ... I have spoken to Qantas and Virgin CEOs this morning and both airlines stand ready to assist stranded passengers needing to get home," Ms King said.
"My department has reached out to Bonza and our expectation is that they keep passengers informed of their options and their consumer rights.
"My department has spoken with Bonza this morning, and we understand that there are further discussions underway at the board level as we speak.
"We are seeking regular updates from them, but at this stage, the information we have about what is happening with Bonza is somewhat limited."
Ms King's department has established a hotline for stranded passengers seeking assistance - 1800 069 244.
Bonza's direct flight from Albury to Maroochydore was hailed by the airline last year as being its "shining star".
It made the statement just a month after grounding several other flight routes due to lack of interest but said it had no fear of being driven out by aviation "bullies".
Bonza flights on Tuesday in and out of the Sunshine Coast were all cancelled. Bonza was operating three flights a week between Maroochydore and Albury, on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
A Sunshine Coast man, whose wife works for the airline, told the ABC about 20 cabin crew were called into a meeting early on Tuesday morning.
"She went to work this morning, as per usual, they just went in - there were two crews there - they were just basically told that Bonza has finished," he told the ABC.
"They've been told that they're not flying until further notice."
