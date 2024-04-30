Driver dies in single-car crash, highway still closed with traffic diverted

UPDATE: A driver has died in a single-vehicle crash near Albury on Tuesday, April 30.
NSW Police said officers were called to Riverina Highway, Splitters Creek about 10.45am following reports a car had left the road and hit a tree.
"The 58-year-old male driver died at the scene," police said in a statement.
Police have set up a crime scene and begun investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
"The Riverina Highway is closed in both directions at Splitters Creek, and will be for several hours," police said.
"Motorists are urged to avoid the area, with diversions in place via Urana Road, Hueske Road and Bungowannah Road.
"A report will be prepared for a coroner."
Police are appealing for anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Albury police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a serious accident which has closed the Riverina Highway west of Albury.
The highway has been closed in both directions after a vehicle collided with a tree at Splitters Creek, near Meredith Lane, before midday on Tuesday, April 30.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area and to use Urana, Hueske and Bungowannah roads instead.
Police, paramedics, firefighters and Albury and Border Rescue Squad are at the scene.
The incident comes less than 12 hours after a driver struck a kangaroo and rolled his vehicle escaped with minor injuries on the same stretch of road.
Emergency crews were called to the Riverina Highway at Splitters Creek about 11pm on Monday.
The driver's white vehicle rolled a short distance west of Albury during the April 29 incident.
