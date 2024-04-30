North East MP reveals she is set to have another child

Euroa MP Annabelle Cleeland is pregnant with her third child.
The Nationals politician has revealed her news publicly, saying there was great excitement amongst herself, her husband David and their two children, Arthur, 5, and Quinn, 3.
"I am thrilled to share that my beautiful family will be expanding to welcome our third baby this spring, a dream we've wished for many years," Ms Cleeland said.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have the unwavering support of my family, friends, and husband David, who has graciously taken on the position of primary caregiver at home.
"I want to say my heartfelt thanks to my Nationals family, who, like our own, shared in our excitement and have offered their wholehearted support as we welcome another member to our team."
Ms Cleeland stressed her pregnancy did not alter her loyalty to her constituents.
"While I am incredibly excited about welcoming another child to the family, there remains so much work to be done in my role as MP," Ms Cleeland said.
"As my family approaches an exciting and meaningful period, my commitment to this role and our region is unwavering.
"I look forward to continuing to advocate on behalf of our amazing community, attending local events, and representing Euroa during parliament."
Ms Cleeland's predecessor and only other Euroa MP since the creation of the seat in 2013, Steph Ryan, also gave birth while in office.
Her daughter Sunday was born in July 2020.
