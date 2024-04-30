Tragedy strikes tight-knit community

It's always gut-wrenching when news of a fatality breaks in our tight-knit community, often on roads we know well and travel every day.
Our hearts go out to the family and friends of a 58-year-old Howlong man who died near Albury yesterday.
Our thoughts also go out to the first responders who attended the distressing scene on the Riverina Highway.
Just over three weeks ago, Bonza was celebrating the fact that it had flown about 60,000 customers to and from Albury since April last year.
Today, the mood is a little more grounded, with Ted Howes reporting that Border travellers were merely clinging to hope the embattled budget airline would not nosedive.
As news of Bonza's potential demise was emerging, a small group of protesters were the talk of the town.
Layton Holley has the story of protesters holding signs outside Joss Group headquarters, condemning workplace bullying.
Thanks to the subscribers who have engaged in the conversation regarding people parking illegally near Albury Sportsground on Anzac Day.
Kevin De La Torre submitted a letter to the editor saying that "it's one thing to label this act as un-Australian but it's another to break the law" while Sharon Restall, commenting online, believes those that received a ticket "only have themselves to blame".
We value your opinions, so please, keep commenting and letting us know how you feel about the issues of the day.
I hope you have a wonderful Wednesday.
