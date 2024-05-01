YOUR SAY: Contact MPs to help Bonza, given the pandemic support for Qantas

I call upon people in our local area to send letters and emails to our local member to help save Bonza Airlines. I have used Bonza many times and found it to be a very reliable airline. I have never had any complaints.
During the pandemic, the Australian government paid Qantas Airlines $2.75 billion and then they went on to record a huge profit that was never paid back to the taxpayer. Bonza needs our support as it is a great benefit to our regional areas.
I recently attended the Dorevitch pathology collection site in High Street, Wodonga.
I was appalled. There were approximately 16 people waiting in a confined area. Insufficient seats or numbers available.
There is no longer a reception area for people to drop their urine/faecal specimens in a secure manner. Specimens are now dropped in a small, foam Esky sitting on a table near the entry. Behind this Esky is a large glass window, partially screened by red paint. I suspect on a hot day the temperature in said Esky could compromise the contents.
The staff are polite, but appeared stressed and should not be expected to work under the current conditions.
I wrote (emailed) Dorevitch with my concerns and as yet have not received a reply.
Acknowledge the Wodonga Cemetery Trust for placing flags of remembrance on the graves of our servicemen and women on Anzac Day. What a site to behold.
Congratulations on doing so. Lest we forget, also we do remember.
Albury City Council appears to be asleep on the job along with its councillors.
Albury is beginning to look like a rubbish dump. Everywhere one looks all you can see are dumped purple scooters and dumped shopping trolleys. Both are indiscriminately dumped, blocking pavements most of the time.
It's a pity Frank Zaknich had his contract extended, tidying Albury up would have been a great incentive for a contract renewal.
