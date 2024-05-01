The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: Contact MPs to help Bonza, given the pandemic support for Qantas

By Letters to the Editor
May 1 2024 - 11:00am
There was a celebratory cake on offer when the first Bonza flight touched down at Albury airport on April 7, 2023. Picture by Mark Jesser
Write and ask MPs to help Bonza

I call upon people in our local area to send letters and emails to our local member to help save Bonza Airlines. I have used Bonza many times and found it to be a very reliable airline. I have never had any complaints.

