The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Absolutely seething': Bonza bust 'could be costly' for Albury ratepayers

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
Updated April 30 2024 - 5:45pm, first published 4:25pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Albury councillor Murray King says he would be seething if ratepayers are once again left out of pocket if Bonza goes down. Picture by Mark Jesser
Former Albury councillor Murray King says he would be seething if ratepayers are once again left out of pocket if Bonza goes down. Picture by Mark Jesser

A former Albury councillor has warned if Bonza fails, the city's ratepayers could be out of pocket.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

More from Editors Pick List

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.