'Absolutely seething': Bonza bust 'could be costly' for Albury ratepayers

A former Albury councillor has warned if Bonza fails, the city's ratepayers could be out of pocket.
When news broke on Tuesday of embattled budget airline Bonza cancelling flights and entering board-level discussions about its future, Murray King was reminded of hefty debts incurred when JetGo and Virgin exited Albury.
Mr King was serving when the two airlines were financially stricken resulting in their services to Albury ceasing.
In 2018, JetGo ran up a debt of at least $250,000 to Albury Council for use of its airport; two years later the council was left with a $300,000 debt by the then troubled Virgin. The council recouped only a small amount of money of that debt.
Mr King said the council had a history of failing to act in time when debts were owed.
"When JetGo went bust, they left the council with hundreds of thousands of dollars in landing fees and other costs owed that the council failed to collect," Mr King said.
"Over time, and then with the Virgin situation, they forgot to invoice them. And then when the administrators came in they lost it all.
"They could have recouped their money if they had put the bill in on time, but someone forgot to tell someone.
"I would be absolutely seething if this is the third time this is going to happen."
ASIC records on Tuesday afternoon showed the company appointed external administrators, named as Hall Chadwick.
Albury mayor Kylie King issued a statement that mentioned council's financial ties to Bonza.
"We will actively engage with the administrators and are seeking legal advice in relation to the recovery of any outstanding funds owed to Albury City," Cr King said.
"Until such time as we have worked through this process, details of any funds owed will remain confidential."
Cr King said she was "extremely disappointed" at news of Bonza entering voluntary administration and expressed empathy to affected passengers.
"The service that Bonza has provided since its launch in January 2023 has supported significant numbers of visitors to our region and provided the opportunity for locals to travel more frequently to Queensland's Sunshine and Gold coasts," Cr King said.
"Feedback from our community has been overwhelmingly positive and they have appreciated our collaboration with Bonza to enable services to be provided from our region.
"The airline business is not without its challenges.
"Like many airport operators across the country, we have had to ride the ups and downs experienced by airline operators to ensure that connectivity to and from our region meets the needs of our community and economy."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.