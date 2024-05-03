The Border Mail
Resort-style living among Wodonga's most prestigious homes

By House of the Week
May 3 2024 - 5:00pm
Executive living in Wodonga with stunning views. Pictures supplied
5 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 3 All Saints Court, Wodonga
  • AUCTION: 6pm June 5
  • AGENCY: Ray White Wodonga
  • CONTACT: Narelle Robinson 0409 564 860
  • INSPECT: 11-11.30am May 4

In describing this home's best features agent Narelle Robinson said "I love the size and the feel of it, but also the balcony overlooks the trees so you can see from here to beyond; the view is amazing."

