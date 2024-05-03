Resort-style living among Wodonga's most prestigious homes

In describing this home's best features agent Narelle Robinson said "I love the size and the feel of it, but also the balcony overlooks the trees so you can see from here to beyond; the view is amazing."
The home takes full advantage of its commanding position above the treeline and as a result it also takes in some amazing sunsets.
Sitting among some of Wodonga's most prestigious homes, "it is also in a beautiful court location and it has so many beautiful attributes. It'll be amazing to see who the buyer will be."
Narelle anticipates that will be "the astute buyer who has been looking for a while who will just fall in love with the emotion of the property because it has everything."
In terms of the home's design, "it's resort-style living," Narelle said.
"It is a beautiful family home. It has a lovely parent's retreat upstairs, with a Romeo and Juliette balcony off the main bedroom."
The layout includes a three bedrooms and a study downstairs, while the parent's retreat upstairs could easily be used as a fifth bedroom (or a nursery, or a gym). There's also a lovely ensuite for the huge main bedroom upstairs (which is separate to the room labelled 'parent's retreat').
Bedrooms two, three and four each have a built-in robe, and the family bathroom has been separated into a bathroom with a bath, shower and vanity in one part, a toilet on its own, and just outside them all is another vanity.
The shared living spaces include a formal lounge and a huge open plan kitchen, dining, living area with soaring vaulted ceilings.
The 10.5x3.5m in-ground pool is just part of the story when it comes to leisure activity and entertaining guests. The home has a large wrap-around entertaining balcony overlooking said pool and taking in the view that Narelle already mentioned.
The block is a generous size at roughly 1600 square metres offering lots of ground with beautiful established low-maintenance gardens to explore or relax in, and still have space to add a shed if you need one (subject to council approval).
The home already has a massive storage area under the house though, which could be used as a workshop of some kind if desired. Plus there's a remote controlled double lock-up garage as part of the home.
Other interesting features include a ducted vacuuming system, and the roof currently holds 18 solar panels.
