An impressive property that's ready for entertaining

Elevated on more than half an acre and striking from street level, 1 Curtin Court would be an impressive property to call home.
This timeless property is a blend of comfort and elegance. Features of the home include northerly views framing every window, stunning black butt timber flooring, and wool carpets which add warmth and character to three large living spaces. Stone benchtops in the kitchen and bathrooms also provide a touch of luxury.
From the cosy living areas to the well-appointed kitchen, every corner of this home is designed for relaxation and enjoyment.
This residence is set to entertain the whole family for all occasions. The spacious front balcony beckons you to unwind and take in the panoramic views, while the expansive outdoor entertaining area is perfect for hosting gatherings with all your friends. Children can be safely monitored while swimming in the sparkling tiled pool or spend many fun filled hours exploring the surrounds and walking trails of Federation Hill.
The workshop area downstairs provides ample room for creativity, while rear access adds another avenue for secure van storage or future shedding.
Embrace this prime location where convenience and natural beauty converge. Don't miss this opportunity to make 1 Curtin Court your forever home.
