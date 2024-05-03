The Border Mail
Home/News/Property

Beautifully curated home with expansive spaces

By Feature Property
May 3 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This meticulously presented home is beautiful for entertaining. Pictures supplied
This meticulously presented home is beautiful for entertaining. Pictures supplied

3 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 30 Waldner Court, Lavington
  • $840,000
  • AGENCY: PRD Albury-Wodonga
  • AGENT: Matt Sharp 0488 044 046
  • INSPECT TIME: Saturday, May 4, 10.30-11

Wonderfully located at the end of a quiet court, this meticulously presented home presents beautifully curated and expansive spaces for both entertaining and enjoying valuable family time.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.