Beautifully curated home with expansive spaces

Wonderfully located at the end of a quiet court, this meticulously presented home presents beautifully curated and expansive spaces for both entertaining and enjoying valuable family time.
Having been recently refreshed with new paint and window coverings, the home has been strategically placed to overlook and integrate with the outdoor entertaining zones and beautiful, inground mineral pool.
The property features three generous bedrooms and two modern bathrooms; the master bedroom including an ensuite and walk-in robe.
Entertaining is divided between three separate living spaces that help to create a flexible floor plan. The kitchen is central to the home and includes stone bench tops and quality stainless steel appliances along with ample cabinetry.
Ducted evaporative cooling and ducted gas heating service the property whilst storage has been a large consideration in the home's design.
Sitting on an allotment of approximately 847 square metres, the property is surrounded by private and lush gardens that have been divided into beautiful entertaining and gardening zones, with a wonderful, fenced space having been ideally set-up as a fruit and vegetable garden with adjoining chook yard.
Convenience is assured with a location approximately 2.5km to Centro Plaza.
