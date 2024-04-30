'It was not raw sewage': Council boss reacts to claims over river discharge

Federation Council's general manager has moved to correct what he says is "misinformation" about a sewerage system discharge into the Murray River which resulted in an official caution from the NSW environmental watchdog.
Adrian Butler told the council meeting on Tuesday, April 30, that there had been incorrect information about the nature of the 22 megalitres of fluid that reached the river at Corowa.
"It was treated effluent, it was not raw sewage and there's no pipe directly to the Murray River," Mr Butler said of the outflow that occurred across July and August 2023.
He said it flowed from a lagoon at Corowa which in turn had been fed from the sewerage plant near Corowa airport and its holding dam and settling areas.
The council's engineering director Theo Panagopoulos attributed the situation to poor systems that have been altered to prevent vandalism.
"The incident was unfortunate, it was a little bit out of our control, there were some valves left open that maybe shouldn't have been," Mr Panagopoulos told the Corowa meeting.
"We've put measures in place to make sure those valves can't be open, so they're in a locked position now, handles have been removed....(you now) need a whole of equipment (to operate them)."
Mr Butler said the council had been required to implement new measures in response to the Environment Protection Authority giving it a caution for the discharge.
"It's not just a caution, a bit of paper, they've put quite a lot of, as they should, new requirements on our licence and that includes testing, not only of the effluent disposal area, the treatment area at the airport, but also of the river pre and post of this town," he said.
Mr Panagopoulos said the situation reflected the limitations of a sewerage plant built in the 1930s and Mr Butler noted plans for an upgraded treatment hub would be presented to the council meeting in May.
Councillor Aaron Nicholls asked Mr Panagopoulos whether development should continue in Corowa and what capacity existed before an upgraded plant was operating.
The engineering chief said planning 12 months ago showed 600 lots were the capacity for the existing plant before speculating.
"The unprecedented weather conditions over the last three years clearly show us that maybe we are at capacity," Mr Panagopoulos said.
"There's still a hell of a lot of work to do before we can put a nail on how many lots we should actually be allowing to develop - it's just a stab in the dark for me at the moment.
"There's a bit of work to do yet."
