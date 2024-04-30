Man had weapons, steroids, drugs, as police probed nearby house fire

A man caught with weapons, steroids and multiple drugs as part of an investigation into a home arson has been fined.
A blaze was sparked at the house about 5am on April 25, with extensive damage to the front of the home and kitchen.
The house has been left uninhabitable and has been boarded up and fenced off.
As part of their investigations, police searched a home on Byron Street, a short distance from the scene of the blaze, at 9am last Friday.
A firearms and weapons search was conducted.
Jarrod Kenneth Groves was arrested at the scene with police recovering a knife, knuckle dusters, MDMA, buprenorphine, ice, testosterone and cannabis seeds.
The 35-year-old remained in custody at the weekend before admitting to charges in Albury Local Court on Monday, April 29.
Groves admitted to using a prohibited weapon contrary to a prohibition order, possessing or using banned weapons without a permit, drug possession, and two counts of drug driving.
He was fined $4460, banned from driving for four months, and placed on a community corrections order for seven months.
Police continue to investigate the fire.
Groves has not been charged over the blaze.
