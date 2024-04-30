Annoyed his ex cut off contact, he demanded cash to stop posting nude pics

A woman was distressed when her ex-partner threatened to print off naked photographs of her to post "around town" if she didn't hand over $1000.
The man made the threat during a short series of text messages that began with her expressing her frustration at his failure to play a role in their son's life.
"I accept it was atrocious," defence lawyer Mark Cronin submitted to Albury Local Court on Tuesday, April 30.
While not in any way mitigating his offending, the man, Mr Cronin told magistrate Melissa Humphreys, had done so in response to how he perceived he had been treated by the victim.
Mr Cronin said the victim left the Albury area with their son without telling him - firstly to Sydney, then Perth.
He said there was a cessation of contact for some time before she returned to Albury, taking up residence in a motel.
The man, who cannot be identified, thought it an "inappropriate" place for their son to be living.
Mr Cronin said his client then organised a house for the woman and their son, but once that was done she again cut off contact.
"Out of frustration he did what he did," he said.
Mr Cronin told the court the $1000 the man demanded from his former partner - they were in a relationship from 2018 to 2022 - was how much he spent on setting her up in the residence.
The North Albury man, 37, pleaded guilty to demanding with menaces with the intention of obtaining a financial gain and threatening to distribute intimate images without consent.
Ms Humphreys said the offender had no criminal history.
"Nonetheless, these are very serious charges," she said, ordering the preparation of a sentence assessment report to investigate options other than full-time jail.
The court was told the woman sent the man a text message on April 6, 2024, about 12.50pm to tell of her frustration at him not being in their son's life.
After a short texting conversation, he sent her six photographs showing her completely naked followed by the message "$1000 then I'll delete the pics".
Police said the woman "expressed concern" about the images, "even though she stated the photos were obtained during their relationship".
She reported the incident to Albury police that day, with the man arrested at his home on April 7. He made full admissions to what he did.
The man will be sentenced on June 18.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.