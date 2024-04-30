The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Annoyed his ex cut off contact, he demanded cash to stop posting nude pics

By Albury Court
April 30 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A North Albury man will be sentenced in June for demanding $1000 from his ex-partner in exchange for him not posting nude photographs of her "around town". File picture
A North Albury man will be sentenced in June for demanding $1000 from his ex-partner in exchange for him not posting nude photographs of her "around town". File picture

A woman was distressed when her ex-partner threatened to print off naked photographs of her to post "around town" if she didn't hand over $1000.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.