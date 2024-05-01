Lou's debut as a Roo: How an Osborne star landed in the Ovens and Murray

Lou Madden had often considered what the Ovens and Murray League would be like, but she no longer has to wonder.
The back-to-back Osborne premiership player had the opportunity to line-up for Corowa-Rutherglen against Yarrawonga during round five, thanks to the culmination of perfect timing and a connection to another former Tigers' star.
"I was home for the school holidays, so I asked Sally (Hunter) if I could come and join in on Corowa's training on Tuesday night," Madden said.
"I joined in on Tuesday, not expecting to play at all, and then I was home for the weekend, so Sally asked if wanted to bench.
"It all just worked out from there.
"To be honest, I wasn't too sure if I'd get on court or not. Obviously they have a great GS in Lisa French.
"But then during the end of the first quarter, Soph (Hanrahan) told me to start warming up. It was definitely exciting."
Madden shot 29 goals, and averaged over 87 per cent accuracy for her attempts during her debut, which saw the Roos defeat the Pigeons 41-33.
"You hear about people that come from the Ovens and Murray, and then others who go from the Hume to the Ovens and Murray, and you always hear how different and how much more of a challenge it is," Madden said.
"Just the scoreboard pressure, you have to be so consistent throughout the whole game.
"It definitely makes you think more and make smarter choices on the court."
She now plays for Ku-ring-gai in the Metro League and is also a training partner for North Shore United.
"It's definitely another step up in professionalism and training-wise," Madden said.
"Training goes for three hours on a Monday night.
"Coming from training two nights at Osborne a week, it does take your body a little while to adapt."
But she'll always keep an eye on her beloved Tigers.
"I've already been back to watch two games," she said.
Corowa-Rutherglen continues its remarkable return to the A-grade competition to sit undefeated after the first five rounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.