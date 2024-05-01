UNIQUE RETURN: Bandits' championship player Border bound once again

Albury-Wodonga Bandits have announced the return of 2022 NBL1 East championship player Unique Thompson.
After helping the club to its first ever women's title two seasons ago, the US-born forward is set to rejoin the border outfit in the coming weeks ahead of its round seven double header road trip.
"Unique's another elite talent that we can add to our roster," Bandits' coach Sam McDonald said.
"She was one of the first people at the top of the list I wanted to get in contact with to see if she'd be interested in coming back.
"She averaged 30 points and 15 rebounds in 2022 and won grand final MVP. She has experience, she's a high IQ player and she'll add another rebound force for us.
"She's played with Lauren before and they have good chemistry.
"We're super excited to have Unique back."
The 24-year-old has been playing for Nadezhda Orenburg in the Russian Women's Basketball Premier League, and is said to have jumped at the opportunity to return to the Border for another season following her overseas playing commitments.
"It was a really positive conversation with her," McDonald said.
"I've been in contact with her each week after we play and she's been watching the games and is really excited to get out here.
"She's been playing at a pretty high level, so it's great to have someone of her calibre."
Thompson was the top-scorer in the Bandits' 2022 NBL1 East decider against Sutherland with 24-points and 11 rebounds.
The Bandits women's side remains undefeated this season and will be looking to continue its streak against Maitland at the Lauren Jackson Sports Centre on Saturday evening.
"They're a similar team to who they had last year and they gave us a really good run for our money last season, so I think it will be a really tough match-up," McDonald said.
The Bandits' men's side currently sits fourth on the table with five wins and one loss this season.
