Huge test awaits Border duo in defence of Nail Can Hill Run titles

The defending champions of Albury's leading running event will have overcome injury and illness if they manage to lift the trophy again in 2024.
Women's winner Laura Gillard and three-time men's victor Paddy Stow have had less than ideal preparations for the 11.3-kilometre Nail Can Hill Run on Sunday, May 5, but are determined to produce strong showings.
Gillard sustained an injury just three weeks after her maiden victory at the event in 2023, while it will be Stow's first race since September last year after a break following surgery, before he picked up COVID a week out.
Triathlete Gillard has been fine tuning her preparations with experienced Border runner Bel Dore.
"I have still been doing a fair bit of swimming and riding on the side as well, not just focusing on running," Gillard said.
"Especially riding the bike, I think helps you go up hills. I don't mind changing up the training. Instead of running all the time, swimming and riding helps to change it up.
"I've had a few races between injuring myself and this race, but it'll be nice to get a good race together a year on from that.
"I just want to put in a good performance and run a similar time to last year (38.45). I'm not sure if I'm in the same form as last year, so it would be good if I got a PB over the course.
"I have high expectations on myself and it'll be hard, but I'll see what I can do."
Gillard said it was still surreal to reflect on last year's victory.
"It was a bit crazy to think about because I wasn't really expecting to win. It was a big surprise," she said.
"I'm hoping to back it up this year, but there's lots of competition around as well, so it will be a tough day out."
Stow is vying for his fourth straight Nail Can Hill Run win, but will be tested as he recovers from COVID.
"I don't think there's ever an ideal time to get it. I would have preferred it not to have happened, but when it did isn't a bad thing in comparison to if it happened this week, and not being able to run," he said.
"It's the second time I've had it, but it knocked me for six. I was pretty crook on Wednesday and Thursday, it flattened me.
"I haven't done as much training as previous years and I've just been building back up into it over the last 10 to 12 weeks up until COVID got me.
"It's an interesting build and I don't necessarily have the fitness that I've had previously, so it'll be probably a different approach this year compared to previous years.
"I'd be lying if I said it wasn't at the back of my mind, but I think that there's enough sort of fitness and strength there to put in a good showing."
Both Gillard and Stow support the idea to return to the original Nail Can Hill Run course, finishing at Hovell Tree Park as opposed to West Albury's Bonnie Doon Park, which has been backed by six-time winner Pat Scammell.
The closure of the Riverina Highway/Padman Drive in West Albury has been considered one of the major stumbling blocks for a return to the previous track.
"I've only experienced it in its current form, but my dad has raced it before and he used to run down to Noreuil and talked about how good it was finishing down there," Gillard said.
"If they brought it back there, it would be pretty cool to experience it down by the river."
Stow said: "With all the work that they've done there, I think it would be remiss of us not to capitalise on going back to the previous finish.
"Both from a performance point of view, obviously that means you get a bit more of a downhill run to the river, so it would reflect probably quicker times, but I think allowing people to congregate and be in that area just gives more space.
"Obviously, where the record lies is on that course, so it'd be interesting to be able to truly compare how quickly you can run it compared to what 'Mona' (Steve Moneghetti) was able to run it in all those years ago (in 2003)."
Albury Council deputy chief executive infrastructure, planning and environment Brad Ferris welcomed the Nail Can Hill Run's organiser vision to make the event even more popular, but said ultimately it was a NSW government decision in regards to traffic implications.
"We appreciate their desire to move the finish location to Hovell Tree Park for 2025 and beyond, provided appropriate traffic management measures can be implemented along the route. We are happy to discuss any proposals with the organisers," Mr Ferris said.
"Padman Drive (Riverina Highway) is controlled by Transport for NSW and any necessary traffic management measures would need to be negotiated directly between Transport for NSW and the event organisers."
The Nail Can Hill Run starts from 10am, with the 15-kilometre bike ride to set off at 8am and the four-kilometre Half Can at 11am.
