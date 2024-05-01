'We're there for the big events of our lives': Melrose plays for each other

As a group, Rachael Clarke, Ashlea Thurnam, Alex Waters and Maya and Eva Davis have spent 11 years as teammates.
But that's only scratching the surface of their time at Melrose FC.
In terms of senior games played, Rachael has reached 275, Alex 230, Maya 211, Ashlea 181 and Eva 104, riding the high and lows of life in the Albury Wodonga Football Association in that time.
When asked what it is that has kept them coming back year after year, the close-knit group of five sang in unison.
"Each other," they echoed.
While varying in ages and different stages of life, playing together has remained a constant.
"I think every year I threaten to quit and I get something from Maya saying 'not this year Rach, you're coming back," Rachael said.
"I get too much fear of missing out.
"I think we have a really good environment and culture in our team.
"We're all close friends, we've all been at each others' kids' birthdays and weddings.
"We're there for the big events of our lives, so I don't think we want to miss out on any part at all."
For sisters Alex, Maya and Eva, the world between teammates and family really does collide.
"I play in the midfield most of the time with Maya, but this season I've been playing a little bit in defence with Alex," youngest sister Eva said.
"They both yell something different at me each week.
"It's good though, I enjoy playing with them, as much I hate to say that to them."
With AWFA set to celebrate its female football round this weekend, the group has reflected on the changes they've seen to the women's competition.
"This year is the biggest comp we've had in about five or six years," Alex said.
"A lot of us started playing in the boys' teams because there wasn't a great deal of women's teams out there," Ashlea added.
"I think the female side started to develop more after we had been through the ranks."
Ashlea recalls being just 12 when she made her senior debut.
"It was scary, but in saying that, I'm a very hard player, so I don't remember it being too difficult," she laughed.
"Once the game started, it was fine."
"When we were starting in the senior women's, we were playing against Alicia Torcaso, who's now our teammate, so we were 12 and 13-year-olds playing against her," Ashlea added.
While times have changed, Ashlea agrees the impact of the Matildas on the nation has played a hand in boosting numbers to an all time high this season.
"Even for our division one and two squad this season, our numbers have been unreal," Ashlea said.
"We haven't seen numbers like this before for that age group.
"You have to give a bit of credit towards the Matildas, but not only that, our general success last season.
"Finishing higher up on the table and getting through to the grand final has been great for numbers as well."
Mums of the quintet, Alex and Ashlea, admit they have plenty of support around them as they continue to pursue the sport they love.
"You get to see your kids on the sidelines growing up with the sport too," Ashlea said.
"There's a few of us (mums) in the team," Alex added.
"We can probably make our own team eventually."
Melrose takes on Albury United in the division one women's competition for female football round this weekend.
