Coach wary of Garland who was 'ridiculous' against Spiders

Q: The Power claimed a big scalp last weekend in the Brookers. I guess the challenge now is to
produce something similar against Jindera?
A: It was a real positive sign for us against the Brookers to produce a four-quarter performance and play our brand of footy. But you are spot on, we need to replicate that against another quality side in Jindera who have got some key experienced players that play a big role in their game style.
Q: Which match-up is causing you the most headaches in the lead-up?
A: I watched the replay of Howlong and Jindera and Luke Garland's first-half against the Spiders was ridiculous. I'm guessing he had 15-touches in the first-quarter and he seemed to be everywhere and created plenty of opportunities for the Bulldog forwards.
Q: Young gun Darcy Melksham and yourself missed with injury last weekend. Are either of you a chance to return against Jindera.?
A: Unfortunately not, Darcy has got 'turf toe' and is at least another week away and needs some more rest. I won't be playing in the short-term with a knee issue that I'm trying to get right.
Q: Who do you feel starts favourite on the weekend?
A: I won't shy away from the favourites tag and I think we do. I want the players to go into these big matches with confidence and we want to challenge the best sides in the competition. We respect Jindera and what they have been able to do over the off-season as far as recruiting.
Q: Where do you think you can exploit the Bulldogs?
A: I'm hoping our leg speed on the outside can hold us in good stead.
ROUND 4
Saturday, May 4
Lockhart v Magpies
RWW Giants v Henty
Howlong v Holbrook
Culcairn v Bill. Crows
Osborne v Brock-Burrum
Jindera v CDHBU
Looks like another toss of the coin contest between two sides with similar formlines after having both beaten Holbrook and losing to Osborne. The Bulldogs were exposed in the ruck last weekend without Zach Bye who will miss again and Josh Lloyd who could return from a leg injury. Callum Butler is a dominate ruckman and could give Power midfielders Jack Andison, Nathan Rhodes and George Sandral an edge at the stoppages if Lloyd misses again. The Power were able to get over Holbrook with eight goals but that won't be enough to get the job done against Jindera who boast plenty of firepower with Trent Castles, Will McGrath, coach Joel Mackie all capable of kicking multiple goals.
Verdict: Jindera by nine points
