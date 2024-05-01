Coach wary of Garland who was 'ridiculous' against Spiders

Looks like another toss of the coin contest between two sides with similar formlines after having both beaten Holbrook and losing to Osborne. The Bulldogs were exposed in the ruck last weekend without Zach Bye who will miss again and Josh Lloyd who could return from a leg injury. Callum Butler is a dominate ruckman and could give Power midfielders Jack Andison, Nathan Rhodes and George Sandral an edge at the stoppages if Lloyd misses again. The Power were able to get over Holbrook with eight goals but that won't be enough to get the job done against Jindera who boast plenty of firepower with Trent Castles, Will McGrath, coach Joel Mackie all capable of kicking multiple goals.

