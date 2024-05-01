'Confronting, disturbing': Court releases video of North East animal cruelty

WARNING: This story contains videos and images of animal cruelty
A North East man who filmed himself committing horrific acts of cruelty against animals has been told civilised society doesn't tolerate such behaviour.
Ashley O'Keefe filmed footage of a kangaroo, a wombat and feral cats being ripped apart by his dogs.
He could be heard laughing during some of the footage.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins on Wednesday, May 1, said the video footage filmed by the Dederang man was "confronting and disturbing".
O'Keefe filmed as he encouraged his dogs Ted, Blue, Chloe and Belle to attack the protected native animals and the cats.
Other footage depicted a sambar deer surrounded by his dogs.
The 14 video files and 10 photographs had been found on his phone and were supplied to the RSPCA.
Checks showed the animal cruelty offences had occurred between October 8, 2020 and July 26, 2022.
A kangaroo leg was also found at his home and was seized.
Veterinarian Jeffrey Cave said the kangaroo and wombat attacked by O'Keefe's dogs would have experienced "extreme terror and distress" and "extreme pain, fear, terror and physical exhaustion".
Mr Watkins released the videos, noting members of the public were entitled to view the materials to understand the offending.
"I've had the opportunity of viewing those videos and images and they are disturbing," he told O'Keefe.
"Be they feral or native, a civilised society does not allow or tolerate the unnecessary or cruel infliction of pain on an animal.
"The scenes themselves are confronting and disturbing."
Some of the offending occurred in front of his young child.
The court heard O'Keefe had been a victim of vandalism since his offending came to light.
His lawyer argued he had suffered extra-curial punishment through media coverage and noted he had an "unblemished and honourable reputation".
He has no priors.
The prosecution raised concerns that O'Keefe may lack insight into his offending.
Mr Watkins ordered O'Keefe perform 160 hours of community work on a corrections order.
He refused an application to ban O'Keefe from owning dogs, with the court told it would be difficult to rehome the animals.
"They have been the tools of that cruelty, but they were not the subject of that cruelty," Mr Watkins noted.
Animal Justice Party regional group leader Mike Fuery attended the court to see how the legal system deals with animal cruelty.
"What we can only hope for is that people change their attitudes towards their interactions with animals, who are just being animals, living their lives and not interfering with anyone," he said.
"That's all we can hope for, is that attitudes change.
"The videos were horrific.
"To actually derive some pleasure from engaging in this sort of behaviour is just beyond belief.
"It's what the average person would consider completely unacceptable and abhorrent."
O'Keefe was warned he would be resentenced if he committed any offences while on the corrections order.
