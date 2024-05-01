The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

'She's too much of a danger' so crash accused to stay locked up in jail

By Albury Court
Updated May 1 2024 - 5:06pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters at the scene of the Young Street pile-up on March 23 allegedly caused by Taylah Gilbertson. Picture supplied
Firefighters at the scene of the Young Street pile-up on March 23 allegedly caused by Taylah Gilbertson. Picture supplied

A woman who allegedly embarked on "extremely serious dangerous" driving that caused a fiery crash has been denied bail over her risk to community safety.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.