'Confronting' footage magistrate says you're entitled to see

A North East man who filmed himself committing horrific acts of cruelty against animals has been told civilised society doesn't tolerate such behaviour.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said the video footage filmed by Dederang man Ashley O'Keefe was "confronting and disturbing".
Mr Watkins released the videos, noting members of the public were entitled to view the materials to understand the offending.
You can view one of the videos here, but before you do, please be warned, it does show animal cruelty.
Meanwhile, Border university students have spoken to Madilyn McKinley about the anguish of increasing HECS debts, saying they feel "conned and cheated".
At the opposite end of the learning cycle, Sophie Else reports that a Lockhart childcare centre will shut its doors within days because it didn't "adequately address" issues raised with it, the NSW Department of Education says.
