Woman accused of inflicting burns on man makes brief appearance in court

A woman accused of burning a man at a home in Howlong has made another appearance in court.
Corbie Jean Walpole sat in the back of the public gallery, with two supporters, when the case went before registrar Wendy Howard.
She made no comment during the brief mention of the matter in Albury Local Court, with the case further adjourned for charge certification on June 25.
Walpole, 22, is charged with burn or maim with a corrosive fluid.
That is in relation to an incident where Jake Loader suffered severe burns to much of his body.
This allegedly occurred at a property in Russell Street on January 7, with paramedics called to the scene about 5.30am.
Mr Loader, 23, suffered life-threatening injuries and after being taken to Albury hospital was flown to Melbourne's The Alfred hospital, where he was placed in an induced coma.
He required several skin grafts in the first stage of what is expected to be a lengthy recovery.
Walpole, who remains free on bail, was arrested while travelling in a car between Howlong and Albury.
