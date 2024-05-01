'The stars aligned': Dad who nearly died on hike thanks those who saved his life

A Barnawartha father who went into cardiac arrest on a remote track at Mount Buffalo has thanked the strangers who saved his life.
Jason Lawrence, 53, had been motorbike riding with his daughter and two friends on March 24 when they went for a walk on a remote track.
The 53-year-old collapsed and fell between two boulders near Lake Catani.
His friends called 000 and commenced CPR as two strangers went to get a nearby automated external defibrillator device and direct emergency workers.
Other hikers assisted, with more than a dozen shocks from the AED helping to save his life.
Mr Lawrence is on his way to making a full recovery at home with his family after spending 12 days in hospital, and has now met those who helped him survive.
"All the stars aligned and that's why I'm here today," he said.
"It came completely out of the blue, I hadn't shown any signs of excessive breathing or exhaustion and wasn't having any problems.
"Then my friends heard me fall without calling out or saying anything."
Hannah Firth, who didn't know the Barnawartha man, said she had seen the cardiac device the previous night and had raced to get it.
Mr Lawrence said while it may seem like a lucky outcome, deliberate steps had been behind his survival.
"It's easy to pass it off as a miracle but everything was done deliberately, learning to do CPR, having the defib in the camping ground - all of those things take intention," he said.
"It's no accident, no miracle, it's everything coming together as it should to save a life."
Ambulance Victoria acting Alpine senior team manager Jon Hopkins said Mr Lawrence wouldn't be alive without the efforts of all involved.
"These bystanders delivered several shocks and supplied outstanding CPR prior to my arrival, which made all the difference," he said.
"For some time, it was myself and these bystanders only and they diligently assisted me through several more rounds of CPR and defibrillations.
"They were the critical difference."
SES Myrtleford unit controller David Coates said it was a great example of emergency services working together.
The incident occurred in steep, rocky terrain, with difficult access to Mr Lawrence.
A single wheeled stretcher was used to transport him to an air ambulance.
An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said CPR and shocks from an AED device more than doubled a person's chance of survival.
Mr Lawrence hopes his story will encourage more people to learn CPR and how to use the shock devices.
