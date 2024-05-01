The Border Mailsport
Tiger officials ask the league to investigate an off-the-ball incident on Anzac Day

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
Updated May 1 2024 - 5:39pm, first published 5:27pm
The incident occurred during the North Albury reserves game against Albury on Anzac Day. File photo
The incident occurred during the North Albury reserves game against Albury on Anzac Day. File photo

Albury officials have asked the Ovens and Murray to investigate an off-the-ball incident which resulted in a Tigers reserves player being knocked out on Anzac Day.

