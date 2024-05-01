Tiger officials ask the league to investigate an off-the-ball incident on Anzac Day

Albury officials have asked the Ovens and Murray to investigate an off-the-ball incident which resulted in a Tigers reserves player being knocked out on Anzac Day.
The incident which involved Tiger Joshua Hudson and Hopper Riley Smith occurred late in the final term which left Hudson unconscious.
Hudson, who is an Albury police officer, was hospitalised.
He has since reported the incident to police.
A statement released by NSW Police confirmed the matter was being examined.
O&M general manager Kane Arendarcikas also confirmed that both clubs were informed on Wednesday that the league would investigate the incident involving Smith and Hudson.
An independent investigations officer has been appointed and will commence on Monday, May 6.
He has 10 days to complete the investigation.
Both players, umpires and several witnesses are expected to provide statements.
Hudson didn't play last year and the Anzac Day clash was only his second match this season after missing the opening three rounds.
Smith is a North Albury junior who made his senior debut at Bunton Park in 2021.
Since making his senior debut he has played more than 30 senior matches as well as reserves.
The Tigers' reserves, who are the reigning premiers, won the clash 12.9 (81) to 6.3 (39).
Both sides have the bye this weekend as part of the split round in the O&M.
