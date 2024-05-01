Young Hoppers' ban upheld at the Ovens and Murray tribunal

North Albury young gun Josh Murphy has been suspended for two matches after failing in his bid to clear himself at the Ovens and Murray tribunal on Wednesday night.
The tribunal upheld a rough conduct charge on Albury's Tom O'Brien during the second quarter of last week's Anzac Day clash.
He received a yellow card and spent 15-minutes on the sidelines which proved costly in the final wash-up after the Hoppers lost by two points in the Anzac Day thriller.
The grading was careless, high (head) and medium impact which carries a two week sanction, downgraded to one for an early guilty plea.
The Hoppers argued the impact was low and was to the body and not to the head.
However, after hearing evidence from both parties the tribunal ruled the original penalty of two weeks should be served.
The Border Mail believes that the penalty must be served in the Ovens and Murray and not the Murray Bushrangers where Murphy has played the first three rounds before a double bye.
Hopper officials were seeking clarification whether Murphy could play for the Murray Bushrangers on Saturday against GWS Giants Academy at Martin Park.
The Bushrangers next scheduled bye is on June 9 where the Hoppers meet Wodonga at Martin Park.
The inclusion of Murphy against the Bulldogs would be a huge boost to the Hoppers' chances with Murphy providing another key forward alongside star forward Josh Minogue.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.