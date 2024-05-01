6 trucks, multiple trailers set on fire at North Albury transport business

UPDATE: Police have confirmed Thursday morning's fire at B&K Daley in North Albury is being treated as deliberately lit, with the blaze leaving a seven-figure damage bill.
A crime scene has been established at the Batten Street business.
Detective Chief Inspector Jy Brown said police were conducting inquiries into the incident.
CCTV forms part of their inquiries, with a camera visible at the front of the trucking company site.
No arrests have been made.
Detective Chief Inspector Brown said investigators were keen to speak to anyone with information.
EARLIER: Six trucks, two B-double trailers and a single trailer have been destroyed by fire at a North Albury business.
Firefighters were called to a Batten Street trucking business B&K Daley on Thursday morning.
A blaze, which is believed to be suspicious, broke out at the property.
The exact cost of the fire is unclear, but may have been several million dollars.
Police and other emergency services have attended the scene.
The exact cause of the fire will be investigated.
Members of the public shared images of a large plume of smoke coming from the scene about 2am.
Multiple residents reported hearing explosions from the scene.
Fire and Rescue NSW Inspector Frank Finlay said firefighters were alerted at 1.30am.
They were confronted with a major fire burning in multiple trucks and trailers.
"Around 1.30am, Fire and Rescue NSW were alerted to a truck fire," he said.
"We sent three fire trucks from Albury to the scene and they were confronted with six prime movers alight, and trailers beside them caught fire as well.
"Trying to find a water source was quite hard - it was quite a long distance to get water.
"They were on the scene for about three-and-a-half hours extinguishing the fires."
Inspector Finlay said it had been difficult to access the flames as the trucks and trailers were parked close together.
Burning tyres also posed a hazard.
"We had a few explosions from truck tyres, they can be very dangerous when they explode," he said.
"A lot of people were hearing explosions, that was the truck tyres going off. "
Detectives and forensic officers are at the scene on Thursday morning.
Firefighters may return to extinguish any hot spots or points of reignition.
