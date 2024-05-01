'Bugger, I forgot to buy a Lotto ticket' then turns into a $1 million win

A sleepless night for a Berrigan mum came ahead of confirmation on Thursday, May 2, that, yes, she has won $1 million.
She held the only division one winning entry in the previous night's Monday & Wednesday Lotto and so is now a millionaire.
"I'm a bit dazed by it all," she told an official from The Lott when they contacted her.
Late Wednesday night, with her husband already in bed, she checked her ticket and thought "That can't be right".
"I went out of the app and then back in again and it was still there," she said.
"I went and woke my husband up. I had to show him. He just lay there in shock.
"I don't think I got to sleep until 1am and then this morning I checked the ticket again, just to make sure it was real.
"It's funny as last night, I said, 'Bugger, I forgot to buy a Lotto ticket'. I thought it was too late and had missed the draw. But then someone said, 'No, you've still got time'.
"So, minutes before the draw's close, I quickly logged in and thought, 'oh, 18 games will do'.
"I sometimes forget to put my ticket on. I'm glad I still had time as this was the end result!"
The woman planned to use her winnings to pay off her mortgage.
"That will take a lot of pressure off," she said.
"I also want to help set the kids up for the future too.
"I've won a million dollars! It's surreal."
Her winning 18-game QuickPick entry was purchased via The Lott app.
In March, a Wangaratta couple won more than $600,000 at TattsLotto.
