The Border Mailsport
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/Sport/AFL Local

Loyal Bushies star reflects on his career ahead of 300-match milestone

Brent Godde
By Brent Godde
May 2 2024 - 9:22am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brenton Surrey with his kids Eleanor, 4, and Cooper, 7, ahead of his 300-match milestone with the Bushrangers on the weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire
Brenton Surrey with his kids Eleanor, 4, and Cooper, 7, ahead of his 300-match milestone with the Bushrangers on the weekend. Picture by James Wiltshire

Brenton Surrey may be small in stature.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brent Godde

Brent Godde

Journalist

More from sports

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.