Star Hawk set for lengthy stint on sidelines with busted thumb

Q: You have missed the past fortnight. Do you expect to be back this weekend against Beechworth?
A: Unfortunately not, I won't be back until the second-half of the season with a fractured thumb and socket. I've had my thumb wired which has to stay in for six weeks and it's another two to three weeks on the sidelines after I get it removed.
Q: Sounds extremely painful, how did you do that?
A: I just went to lay a tackle and my thumb got bent back on the players elbow.
Q: You were still missing quite a few players last weekend but Rutherglen certainly gave you a scare and were leading at the final change?
A: To the Cats' credit their pressure was first-rate and they were certainly up for the challenge. We had to lift that last-quarter when challenged which was the positive to come out of the match. It was nice to find a different way to win and dig deep.
Q: How impressive was Cats' co-coach Dylan Van Berlo and what role did he play?
A: Van Berlo played predominantly in attack and is certainly a hard bloke to match-up on. We put a fair bit of homework into stopping him but he is such a talented player and you just have to limit the impact he can have as best you can.
Q: Jamie Paul had a huge impact for you in the opening two rounds before returning to WA. No doubt he has all the attributes to be a trump card during the finals?
A: Absolutely. Jamie is a massive talent and has a commanding presence up forward that provides structure and another avenue to goal. We are all looking forward to his return in the second-half of the year.
ROUND 5
Saturday, May 4
Yackandandah v Dederang-MB
Wod. Saints v Mitta Utd
Tallangatta v Chiltern
Beechworth v Kiewa-SC
Barnawartha v Rutherglen
Thurgoona v Wahgunyah
Kiewa-Sandy Creek will start favourites but no doubt Beechworth can sniff an upset brewing at home in what will be a massive occasion for the club. Club legend Brenton Surrey will play his 300th match and boasts one of the most impressive CVs of any player of his era in the TDFL. Expect the Bushrangers to rise for the occasion with 'Grub' to mark the impressive milestone with a win.
Verdict: Beechworth by six points
