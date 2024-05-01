The Border Mail
The Border Mail's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Spate of thefts from cars continues in Wodonga with 15 targeted overnight

BT
By Blair Thomson
Updated May 2 2024 - 10:03am, first published 9:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Crime scene officers are examining multiple vehicles that have been targeted in Wodonga. File photo
Crime scene officers are examining multiple vehicles that have been targeted in Wodonga. File photo

Police are tackling an ongoing spree of vehicle break-ins in Wodonga, with about 15 cars being targeted each night this week.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BT

Blair Thomson

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.