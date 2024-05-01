Spate of thefts from cars continues in Wodonga with 15 targeted overnight

Police are tackling an ongoing spree of vehicle break-ins in Wodonga, with about 15 cars being targeted each night this week.
Thieves have been taking items including wallets, phones, laptops and change from cars across Wodonga, and Albury police have been investigating similar offending.
The incidents have increased this week and while cars located near greenbelts have been targeted, the offending has been widespread.
Police have been examining security camera footage and conducting forensic examinations in Wodonga on Thursday morning, May 2, after about 15 reported thefts from cars.
The vehicles have been parked in front of homes or in car ports, with offenders peering into vehicles and trying handles.
Windows have been smashed if items of value are seen through the windows.
Police are trying to stem the offending with people urged to lock up their vehicles and remove valuables.
Owners should also garage cars if possible.
Anyone with information or CCTV can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.
